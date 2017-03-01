Immigrant with support in Illinois to...

Immigrant with support in Illinois town released on bond

13 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

A Mexican restaurant manager in southern Illinois who doesn't have legal permission to live in the U.S. has been released on bond after being detained last month by immigration officials. Juan Carlos Hernandez Pacheco posted bond after a hearing Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

