'I was not aware of guide dog laws', claims cafe owner who turned away partially blind customer a...
Maureen Mckenzie and Polly.Colchester road, southend.Maureen, who is partially sited and has just got a guide dog, was refused service at a caf? because of her guide dog. Pic of Maureen with her dog Polly ..
Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar 2
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb 28
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC