Hot dog restaurant owner indicted for murder in Army vet's Decatur slaying
The owner of Decatur's Downtown Dawgs restaurant has been indicted on a murder charge in the 2016 slaying of an Army veteran. Scott Doyle Dutton is accused of fatally shooting Hartselle resident Joshua Ashley McLemore during a fight about a woman on June 21, 2016.
