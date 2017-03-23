Hideaway to open new pizza shop in NW Okc

Hideaway Pizza's owners and a local development group are teaming up to bring a new project to a busy corner in north Oklahoma City. Restaurant owners Brett Murphy and Darren Lister are working with William Mee and Greg Downs of Pro Realty to develop a mixed-use, three-building project with enough room to park about 155 vehicles at NW 50 and Western.

