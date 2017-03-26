GPO Grand restaurants and the Star in battle over restaurant logos
It's the stellar battle over an upmarket Sydney restaurant's logo in which the stakes could not be higher. The Star casino in Pyrmont and a prominent Sydney restaurateur are locked in an escalating dispute over use of a signature "golden star" symbol which threatens to boil over into the federal court.
