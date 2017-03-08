George Abou-Daoud's Restaurant Empire...

George Abou-Daoud's Restaurant Empire Is Not Like The Others

George Abou-Daoud, one of L.A.'s most prolific restaurateurs, launched his seventh venture earlier this year: Farida, a Middle Eastern eatery, which sits near the intersection of Sunset and Vine in Hollywood. It happens to be in the same complex as The Bowery, his first restaurant, which opened in 2005 in an area that seemed a little deserted.

