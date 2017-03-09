Former Canberra cafe owner faces federal court for pay slip breaches
The former owner of a Belconnen cafe is facing court for allegedly failing to keep records showing young employees were paid correctly. Dr Nathem Al-Naser will face the Federal Court later this month after a 2015 audit by the Fair Work Ombudsman of the Cafe on Benjamin at the Belconnen Westfield shopping centre.
