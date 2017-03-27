Former Broadstairs restaurateur Seth ...

Former Broadstairs restaurateur Seth Proctor charged with stealing...

A Broadstairs restaurateur has appeared in court charged with stealing a total of almost 126,000 from his elderly parents. Seth Proctor is said to have committed the thefts between May, 2013 and March, 2015 while he had power of attorney for the finances of his mother and father, Lee and John Baden Proctor.

