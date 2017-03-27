Federal Court Serves Up Satisfying Seconds For California...
Seyfarth Synopsis: A federal court in California recently held that a franchisor cannot be held liable for labor code claims where it did not exercise control directly, or through an actual agency relationship with the employer, over the terms and conditions of the workers' employment. The decision limits claims against independent businesses based on an "ostensible" or perceived agency relationship between the employer and the independent business.
