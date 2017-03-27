Famed restaurateur badly injured in G...

Famed restaurateur badly injured in Greenwich Village attack

Famed restaurateur Silvano Marchetto was choked so hard his trachea was fractured in a Greenwich Village attack by two men, police sources said Monday. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday inside the lobby of the Sixth Ave. building, near W. Houston St., that housed his restaurant, Da Silvano, until it closed after 41 years in December.

Chicago, IL

