Ex-restaurant owner pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teenage girls

THE former owner of a Bolton restaurant has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting four teenage girls - just days before the trial over the offences was set to start. Angelo Guido, of Blackburn Road, Egerton, had previously pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sexual assault against the girls.

