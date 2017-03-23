English-Indian Mash-Up Menu Intrigues...

English-Indian Mash-Up Menu Intrigues At Stamford's Viceroy Publik House

With its ever-so-English decor and its samosas-meets-shepherd's pie menu, Viceroy Publik House is set to bring a taste of the British Raj to downtown Stamford next month. Located in a bilevel townhouse on Summer Street, the new eatery and music venue will feature a heady blend of curry, pakora and fish and chips in a nod to the best of both cultures.

Chicago, IL

