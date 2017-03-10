Elephant restaurant owners take over Sascha's Catering

Elephant restaurant owners take over ...

Mallory Staley, general manager of the Elephant and a partner in the restaurant, bought Sascha's Catering last week with plans to incorporate the business into the Elephant's offerings. Sascha Wolhandler, who operated the catering company with her husband Steve Suser, sold the business as she is looking toward retirement.

