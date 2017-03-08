Electrical short eyed in two-alarm blaze
A longtime restaurant owner was devastated last night as thick black smoke billowed out of his Korean eatery while firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze that officials say was sparked by an electrical short in the basement. Seung Lee, 63, of Stoneham, said he had to hurry his customers out of the bustling Buk Kyung II as a roaring fire broke out in the basement.
