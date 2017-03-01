East Oxford Nepalese restaurant owner hopes customers will return...
THE owner of an East Oxford Nepalese restaurant hit badly by a low hygiene score hopes a new four star rating will bring customers back. Tilak Upadhya said people stopped dining at his Everest Nepalese Restaurant in Howard Street after council inspectors found cockroaches and cobwebs in the kitchen.
