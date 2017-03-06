Driver who was 'high' during crash that killed Utah restaurateur sentenced to prison
A 22-year-old man was sentenced to prison Monday for being under the influence of marijuana when he caused a traffic accident last year that killed the founder of Salt Lake City's Siegfried's Deli. Daniel Levert, of Salt Lake City, was charged in 3rd District Court with second-degree felony automobile homicide for colliding with a motorcycle ridden by 69-year-old Siegfried Meyer.
