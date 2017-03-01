Dishwasher becomes part-owner at one of the world's top restaurants
Ali Sonko, an immigrant from the Gambia, will become a partner in Noma when the restaurant reopens in December, alongside two fellow employees, chef and co-founder Rene Redzepi announced this week. "It gives me incredible joy to let the world know that our restaurant managers Lau and James, and our dishwasher, Ali, have become partners in NOMA," Redzepi said Tuesday on Instagram.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy Hour Price Points
|6 hr
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Tue
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC