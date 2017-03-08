Denver cafe owner penultimate winner?
Chef Courtney Rittenour eked out her second consecutive win as the Cocalico Iron Chef on Sunday, but her stuffed "Puttin' on the Ritz" chicken may be her final entry in the annual competition. Just before Rittenour, owner of Denver's Courtyard CafA© on Main, was crowned champion, Cocalico Education Foundation President Jim Weaver announced the 11-year-old contest might be discontinued in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ephrata Review.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar 2
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb 28
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC