Denver cafe owner penultimate winner?

Chef Courtney Rittenour eked out her second consecutive win as the Cocalico Iron Chef on Sunday, but her stuffed "Puttin' on the Ritz" chicken may be her final entry in the annual competition. Just before Rittenour, owner of Denver's Courtyard CafA© on Main, was crowned champion, Cocalico Education Foundation President Jim Weaver announced the 11-year-old contest might be discontinued in 2018.

