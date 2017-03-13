Data the key ingredient for restaurant chain success
CraftWorks Restaurants and Breweries uses ArrowStream's OnDemand software to monitor all aspects of the supply chain for its restaurants, helping it reduce food costs Businesses have more data than ever about their operations, supply chains and customers. The problem is often they can't see it, don't know where it is, and don't have an easy want to pull it all together and analyze it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar 2
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb 28
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb '17
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Cheese Phart
|47
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC