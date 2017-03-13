Data the key ingredient for restauran...

Data the key ingredient for restaurant chain success

Read more: ComputerWorld

CraftWorks Restaurants and Breweries uses ArrowStream's OnDemand software to monitor all aspects of the supply chain for its restaurants, helping it reduce food costs Businesses have more data than ever about their operations, supply chains and customers. The problem is often they can't see it, don't know where it is, and don't have an easy want to pull it all together and analyze it.

