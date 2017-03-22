Council investigation over row with n...

Council investigation over row with new restaurant owners sparks planning law change

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Halstead Gazette

A COUNCIL will change its planning policy following a six month investigation into claims a veteran Tory councillor harassed two restaurant owners. An indepedent investigator led a review committee hearing at the Castle Point Council offices, in Kiln Road, Thundersley, following reports Bill Sharp threatened Mehmet Ali Deniz and entered this business without permission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar 6 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar 2 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb 28 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb '17 Will Dockery 6
Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at... Feb '17 Samford 1
News NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10) Feb '17 Cheese Phart 47
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,937 • Total comments across all topics: 279,763,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC