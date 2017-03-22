Council investigation over row with new restaurant owners sparks planning law change
A COUNCIL will change its planning policy following a six month investigation into claims a veteran Tory councillor harassed two restaurant owners. An indepedent investigator led a review committee hearing at the Castle Point Council offices, in Kiln Road, Thundersley, following reports Bill Sharp threatened Mehmet Ali Deniz and entered this business without permission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar 2
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb 28
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb '17
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Cheese Phart
|47
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC