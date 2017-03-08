Cooking for a cause
Oxford restaurateur and James Beard award-winner John Currence was the celebrity chef at Tupelo's third annual "A Novel Affair," sponsored by the Friends of the Lee County Library on Friday night. The event, held at the Summit Center, featured a cooking demonstration and a three-course meal.
