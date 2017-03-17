Coast clear for restaurant to reopen ...

Coast clear for restaurant to reopen after cleanup

Read more: The Star Online

GEORGE TOWN: When the 70-year-old Line Clear Nasi Kandar Restaurant was ordered by public health enforcers to close and clean up, it was a wake-up call for the operator. The restaurant is back in business today after getting the go-ahead from health authorities and to celebrate, it is offering a free flow of ais manis for all patrons.

