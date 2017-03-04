Children hospitalized after drinking juice at Lancaster County restaurant
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa.-- An incident at a Lancaster County restaurant sent two children to the hospital on Friday night. The restaurant owner confirms to FOX43 that two children, who were eating there with their family, suffered injuries after drinking apple juice that was served to them in cups.
