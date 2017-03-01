Children burned after drinking apple juice in 'critical but stable' condition
Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center officials on Sunday confirmed that the children are listed in critical, but stable, condition. But lots of questions remain on just what happened to 10-year-old Richie Zaragoza and 4-yer-old Ginaya Mendoza Friday at the Star Buffet & Grill on the 2200 block of Lincoln Highway East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar 2
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb 28
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC