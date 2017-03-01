Children burned after drinking apple ...

Children burned after drinking apple juice in 'critical but stable' condition

Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center officials on Sunday confirmed that the children are listed in critical, but stable, condition. But lots of questions remain on just what happened to 10-year-old Richie Zaragoza and 4-yer-old Ginaya Mendoza Friday at the Star Buffet & Grill on the 2200 block of Lincoln Highway East.

