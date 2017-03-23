Chef Pierre Thiam explores connections between Senegal and Louisiana
Traveling chef, Pierre Thiam, who is executive chef at Nok by Alara in Lagos, Nigeria; and owns Pierre Thiam Catering in New York, will be in New Orleans for a series of events from March 24 to 27. Pierre Thiam left Senegal in the 1980s to study physics and chemistry at an Ohio university. Before he could reach the college, he was robbed of all his money in New York.
