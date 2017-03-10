Chef Lon Symensma's Concourse Restaur...

Chef Lon Symensma's Concourse Restaurant Moderne Nears Completion

The pace of construction at the new Eastbridge Town Center in Stapleton is fast and furious, but an end is in sight. The Eastbridge sign is up and several restaurants are closing in on opening dates, including chef/restaurateur Lon Symensma's Concourse Restaurant Moderne , which he expects to unveil in mid to late April.

