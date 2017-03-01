Canadian edition of U.K.'s Big Feastival launches this August in Ontario
A food and music festival conceived by British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver in the United Kingdom is coming to Canada this August. The Big Feastival Canada will showcase music on one stage, Canadian chefs cooking live on another, and family entertainment elsewhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Tue
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|TruthBeTold
|83
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC