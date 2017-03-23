Campaign encourages local dining

Campaign encourages local dining

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Daily Courier

The eat drink local program, designed by the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association will showcase local restaurants, ranging from family dining to fine dining to cafes, pubs, hotels and catering companies. The eat drink local program will also promote local foods through a website, which will include restaurant and chef profiles, trends and tips on local ingredients being harvested and served in B.C. "Working with restaurateurs creates an exciting platform for innovation with local products and will get residents and visitors alike engaged with local food and drink," said Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the B.C. Restaurant and Food Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar 6 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar 2 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb 28 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb '17 Will Dockery 6
Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at... Feb '17 Samford 1
News NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10) Feb '17 Cheese Phart 47
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,367 • Total comments across all topics: 279,837,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC