Campaign encourages local dining

The eat drink local program, designed by the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association will showcase local restaurants, ranging from family dining to fine dining to cafes, pubs, hotels and catering companies. The eat drink local program will also promote local foods through a website, which will include restaurant and chef profiles, trends and tips on local ingredients being harvested and served in B.C. "Working with restaurateurs creates an exciting platform for innovation with local products and will get residents and visitors alike engaged with local food and drink," said Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the B.C. Restaurant and Food Association.

