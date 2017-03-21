Business Q&A: Blaze House BBQ & Soul ...

Business Q&A: Blaze House BBQ & Soul Food, Aurora

Business: Blaze House BBQ & Soul Food Address: 2210 South Chambers Road, Aurora Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-midnight Monday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, hours for delivery differ Founded: 2015 Contact: 303-337-0508, blazehouse.com, @BlazeHouseBBQ Employees: 10 Q: How did you get involved in this business? A: There is a history of entrepreneurship in my family, and the finest example I had was my grandmother Blanche. When the timing and desire came to leave the corporate world behind, it is her spirit that inspired me most, as she ran the gamut from real estate to restaurant.

