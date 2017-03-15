Brooklyn restaurateur suffers 'good a...

Brooklyn restaurateur suffers 'good abuse' in new reality show 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Reopened by new management in Fort Greene in 2013 - after more than 50 years as a beloved staple of the West Village - it's now the subject of WE tv's new reality show "Hustle & Soul," premiering on Thursday. "[My staff] makes me pull my hair out," Lawrence Page, the restaurant's 38-year-old chef and owner, tells The Post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) 9 hr lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar 6 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar 2 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb 28 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb 20 Will Dockery 6
Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at... Feb 14 Samford 1
News NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10) Feb '17 Cheese Phart 47
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,427 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC