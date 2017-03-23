Brazilian meat prices in Hong Kong se...

Brazilian meat prices in Hong Kong set to - shoot up', industry warns

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Hong Kong restaurateurs and meat importers have warned of escalating menu prices if the tainted Brazilian meat scare is not resolved in the near future. But Cheng Hing, a former secretary general of the Frozen Meat and Sea Food Wholesalers Retailers Association, criticised the government's "hasty" decision to ban meat imports from Brazil , which caused confusion in the supply chain over whether stock could still be sold in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar 6 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar 2 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb 28 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb '17 Will Dockery 6
Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at... Feb '17 Samford 1
News NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10) Feb '17 Cheese Phart 47
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,994 • Total comments across all topics: 279,768,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC