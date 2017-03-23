Brazilian meat prices in Hong Kong set to - shoot up', industry warns

Hong Kong restaurateurs and meat importers have warned of escalating menu prices if the tainted Brazilian meat scare is not resolved in the near future. But Cheng Hing, a former secretary general of the Frozen Meat and Sea Food Wholesalers Retailers Association, criticised the government's "hasty" decision to ban meat imports from Brazil , which caused confusion in the supply chain over whether stock could still be sold in the city.

