Blake Shelton, Rick Bayless, Sam Presti, Annie Funke, Chris Harrison, ...

Gov. Mary Fallin will designate eight prominent Oklahomans Oklahoma Creativity Ambassadors during an event April 3 at the Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N Walker. The 2017 Ambassador honorees who will be present to receive their awards will be Blake Shelton, Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling country music star and television personality on "The Voice"; Rick Bayless, chef, restaurateur, author and TV host of "Mexico - One Plate at a Time"; Chris Harrison, TV host of "The Bachelor"; Harvey Pratt, internationally known forensic artist; Sam Presti, general manager of the Oklahoma City Thunder; Gary Batton, chief of the Choctaw Nation; and Robert Hefner III, petroleum geologist, author and philanthropist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.