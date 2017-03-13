BizHawk: Foxtail Kitchen & Bar to Bri...

BizHawk: Foxtail Kitchen & Bar to Bring Mediterranean Cuisine to Santa Barbara's Restaurant Scene

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected] Fans of American Ale 's burgers need not fear: Foxtail Kitchen & Bar, taking over the Santa Barbara restaurant's 14 E. Cota St. spot, is keeping many of them.

