Birmingham's women chefs and restaurant owners: 'It's...

Speaking at a Women's History Month celebration at Highlands Bar and Grill in Birmingham, Ala., on March 22, 2017, were, from left, Pardis Stitt of Highlands Bar and Grill, Becky Satterfield of Satterfield's Restaurant, Betsy McAtee of Dreamland Bar-B-Que and Andrea Snyder of Urban Cookhouse. Many of Birmingham's most influential women chefs, restaurateurs, caterers and food writers were recognized today for their contributions to the food and restaurant industry here.

