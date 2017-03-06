Bake Off's Prue Leith reveals TV chef...

Bake Off's Prue Leith reveals TV chefs are a turn-off

11 hrs ago

The restaurateur and writer admitted there are too many cookery shows on the box and she does not watch them. Prue, 77, is set to replace viewer favourite Mary Berry when Channel 4 launches its new series of the smash hit later this year.

