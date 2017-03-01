Award-winning bacon-weaved burger at Jr's Gourmet Burger
Jr's Gourmet Burger made a splash at the 2017 SOBE FFW Burger Bash, winning the People's Choice Award. CHARCOAL Garden Bar + Grill, founded by longtime Miami restaurateur and entrepreneur Ken Lyon, is being readied for opening in a couple of weeks.
