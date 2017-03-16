Asian cuisine restaurant owners plead...

Asian cuisine restaurant owners plead innocent to murder...

The parents charged with murder in the death of their 5-year-old daughter both pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Stark County Common Pleas Court. Liang Zhao, 34, and Mingming Chen, 29, appeared before Judge Chryssa Hartnett for an arraignment on the murder count and several other charges.

