ANU Union Court redevelopment concern...

ANU Union Court redevelopment concerns cafe owners

Cafes at the Australian National University are concerned they face rising rents, longer opening hours and restrictions on what they can serve as negotiations continue on contracts for a temporary site in an upcoming pop-up village. Stage one of the $220 million Union Court and University Avenue redevelopment will see a series of buildings knocked down and some vendors moved into the temporary food and entertainment precinct while permanent sites are built.

