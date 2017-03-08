Allston basement fire goes to two alarms, shuts restaurants
A fire in the basement of Buk Kyung 2 at the corner of Brighton and Harvard avenues around 8:50 p.m. emptied the restaurant and brought Boston firefighters rushing to the scene. Fire at Buk Kyung in Allston.
