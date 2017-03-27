A.G. Schneiderman Announces Jail Sentence Of Restaurant Owner For...
Elisa Parto Of Elisa's Food & Plus, Inc. In Port Chester Failed To Pay Employees The Legally Required Minimum Wage And Overtime, Between 2012 And 2014; She Now Faces Six Months In Jail. , NY - March 27, 2017 - Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman today announced the sentencing of Elisa Parto, owner of the restaurant Elisa's Food & Plus, Inc., in Port Chester, NY for failing to pay employees the required minimum wage and overtime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar 2
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb 28
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb '17
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Cheese Phart
|47
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC