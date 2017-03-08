8 New Restaurants to Try in Metro Phoenix

Fat Ox in Scottsdale Fat Ox is the new hot spot on Scottsdale Road, an ambitious Italian restaurant resulting from a collaboration between chef Matt Carter and partners Mark Drinkwater and Brian Raab. Mora Italian in Phoenix The urban rustic Italian style of cooking showcased at Mora Italian is smart and well-executed, a sizable achievement that reflects the expertise of the professional restaurateurs working behind the scenes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.