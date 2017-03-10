10 Chicago restaurants, restaurateurs among James Beard Award finalists for 2017
The James Beard Awards, the most prestigious award show of the culinary world, is slated to return to Chicago on May 1. After teasing us with a surprisingly robust group of semifinalists back in February, the James Beard Foundation on Wednesday finally released the list of finalists. Nine Chicago restaurants and one restaurant group made the final cut.
