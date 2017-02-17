Why Your Next Meal Should Be At Johnny's in Homewood, AL
Our hometown of Birmingham was put on the culinary map years ago, thanks to chefs like Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings, and Dolester Miles , whose work, either as chefs or restaurant owners, has been honored time and again with awards and nominations from the James Beard Foundation. This week the Foundation announced their list of seminfinalists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|4
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan '17
|Rmgreeney
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC