Watch Jason Statham & Gal Gadot kick butt in Wix.com Super Bowl 2017 commercials

Wix.com are channeling their inner Fast and the Furious for their 2017 Super Bowl commercials - in action-packed spots featuring franchise stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot. The first commercial centers around restaurant owner Felix who is seen creating his website with Wix.com while Statham and Gadot - Deckard Shaw and Gisele Yashar in the Furious series - wreck the joint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monsters and Critics.