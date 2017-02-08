Waiter arrested over false tips
A Greenwood man has been arrested after a local restaurant manager finds waiter have been paid nearly $3,000 in tips in just over one month. Jonathan Robert Gray, 27 of 1408 Woodlawn Road, Greenwood SC was arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent over $2,000 but under $10,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurant names
|Tue
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC