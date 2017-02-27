Unilever celebrates the asparagus season with a bizarre erotic...
Unilever Food Solutions has launched a bizarre, erotica-themed ad for its German-speaking markets Austria, Germany, and Switzerland to promote its products and services around asparagus dishes for restaurateurs. The B2B ad, spotted on German ad industry news site W&V , titled "Give me more asparagus: warning hot," is about the fantasies of a chef as he cooks asparagus in his kitchen.
