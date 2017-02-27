Tyrone crash-death driver gets commun...

Tyrone crash-death driver gets community service

A 43-year-old Co Tyrone car dealer whose careless driving caused the death of a pensioner and injured three others, including his own wife, in a three-vehicle smash, has been freed on the maximum of 240 hours community service, and given a three-year driving ban. Freeing Damien Maguire, from Knockonny Road, Ballygawley, Judge Neil Rafferty QC told the devastated family of 69-year-old pensioner, and well-known restaurateur Eileen Maguire, "nothing I can say or do can bring back Eileen Maguire" or could heal or cure the hurt caused that November evening in 2013, outside Fivemiletown.

