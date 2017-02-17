Tracking a Year of Restaurant Openings and Closings on SE Division

SE Division Street may be the most shape-shifting Portland neighborhood, and in 2016, it solidified its reputation as a competitive restaurant battleground to see who can hack it. Andy Ricker, the chef who put SE Division Street on the map with Pok Pok, closed his Asian noodle house Sen Yai, and Honky Tonk Taco, developed by an outfit of many top Portland restaurateurs, shuttered after just three months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.