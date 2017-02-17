Tracking a Year of Restaurant Openings and Closings on SE Division
SE Division Street may be the most shape-shifting Portland neighborhood, and in 2016, it solidified its reputation as a competitive restaurant battleground to see who can hack it. Andy Ricker, the chef who put SE Division Street on the map with Pok Pok, closed his Asian noodle house Sen Yai, and Honky Tonk Taco, developed by an outfit of many top Portland restaurateurs, shuttered after just three months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|2 hr
|General Zod
|5
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan '17
|Rmgreeney
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC