Tracking a Year of Restaurant Opening...

Tracking a Year of Restaurant Openings and Closings on SE Division

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Eater

SE Division Street may be the most shape-shifting Portland neighborhood, and in 2016, it solidified its reputation as a competitive restaurant battleground to see who can hack it. Andy Ricker, the chef who put SE Division Street on the map with Pok Pok, closed his Asian noodle house Sen Yai, and Honky Tonk Taco, developed by an outfit of many top Portland restaurateurs, shuttered after just three months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... 2 hr General Zod 5
Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at... Feb 14 Samford 1
News NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10) Feb 13 Cheese Phart 47
Need to buy dough divider/rounder Feb 11 Peter 1
Restaurant names Feb 7 Pcmusic 2
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) Jan 25 TruthBeTold 83
Snapchat filters Jan '17 Rmgreeney 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,854 • Total comments across all topics: 278,982,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC