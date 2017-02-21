The unnoticed major change in how James Beard Foundation Award winners are chosen

The recently-released long list of chefs, pastry chefs, beverage professionals and restaurateurs being considered for a James Beard Foundation award nomination is impressive. Compared to past groups of semifinalists, this collection of contenders feels fresh and diverse: How can anyone quibble with a slate that includes the Sweet Home CafA© at the National Museum of African American History and Culture; Seng Luangrath and High Wire Distilling Co.? Clearly, the award committee worked hard to come up with a list that reflects the most exciting aspects of American dining today.

