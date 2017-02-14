The new political battleground: Your restaurant receipt
First there was the Trump administration's travel ban, then talk about the Mexican border wall and, finally, last week, Alfredo Solis decided it was time to send a message. So the owner of Mezcalero, the hottest new Mexican restaurant in the District of Columbia, put it at the bottom of his receipts: "Immigrants help make America great!" "I came to this country 17 years ago, and I work hard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|7 hr
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC